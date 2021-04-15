BOSTON (CBS) – A baby is hospitalized after being found with a dead woman in the transitional housing wing of a Boston YMCA facility.
Boston Police said they were conducting a death investigation on Huntington Ave. Thursday around noon. It is not clear how the woman died.
The YMCA director said the facility has a policy that if they don't see a resident within 48 hours, they check on them. When someone checked on the woman's apartment, they found her dead inside.
“Anyone who participates in the program, we check on them on a regular basis and we call those wellness checks,” said YMCA President James Morton. “So if we don’t see someone or they were supposed to participate in a meeting and didn’t show up, then we would go and check on them.”
The baby was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
No further details are currently available.