WORCESTER (CBS) – Worcester Police have arrested two for allegedly shooting two people — including an elderly woman with a walker — with a paintball gun Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the first assault happened on Main Street in Worcester when an elderly woman with a walker was shot in the face. Police said although the woman did not suffer serious injuries, her face was covered with yellow paint and her classes had been knocked off and she was treated by ambulance.
The second assault happened when a man was shot by a paintball gun on Queen Street as a blue vehicle drove by him. He also did not have serious injuries but was bleeding and had welts.
Police issued a BOLO for the vehicle and arrested Sean Pinkham, 21, of Douglass, and John Slater, 18, of Worcester, after pulling their vehicle over on Lincoln Street. The police sergeant who made the arrest did find a paintball gun in the vehicle. While the suspects were stopped, a third victim approached the sergeant and said the men shot at him with paintballs on Lincoln Street.
Pinkham did not have a driver’s license and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Both men will face multiple charges.