NORTH ADAMS (CBS) – The body of U.S. Capitol police officer William Evans returned to Massachusetts on Wednesday evening.
On Tuesday, Evans was honored at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.
His body was flown to Bradley International Airport in Connecticut and then driven to his hometown of North Adams for a funeral Thursday.
People in North Adams were asked to line Main Street as Officer Evans' body arrived.
Evans was killed April 2 while guarding the perimeter of the Capitol building. Police say a man drove his car into the barricade, hitting Evans and one other officer.
Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said that 25-year-old Noah R. Greene, of Indiana, rammed his car into the officers and then exited his car and lunged at the officers. Police then fired at the suspect, killing him.
Evans was born and raised in North Adams. His family later moved to Clarksburg. He studied at Western New England University in Springfield before starting a job with the Capitol Police.
Evans’ family members still live in the North Adams area. Friends say he had recently turned 41 and was the proud father of a daughter and son.