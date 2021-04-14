CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Quinn Waters, the 5-year-old better known as “The Mighty Quinn,” celebrated his latest round of aggressive cancer treatment coming to an end with a trip to see the Bruins at TD Garden. And he took home a souvenir thanks to a fellow Weymouth resident.

Waters, who is battling brain cancer for a second time, donned a purple Bruins jersey at the game, which is part of the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.

During warmups before the game, fellow Weymouth native Charlie Coyle tossed a puck into the stands where Quinn was sitting with his family.

The Mighty Quinn underwent treatment after he was first diagnosed with a brain tumor just after his third birthday in 2019.

This January during a routine exam, doctors diagnosed Quinn with brain cancer for a second time.

He began six weeks of high-dose radiation five days a week in March. The treatment was set to wrap up this week.

