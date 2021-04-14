BOSTON (CBS) – Quinn Waters, the 5-year-old better known as “The Mighty Quinn,” celebrated his latest round of aggressive cancer treatment coming to an end with a trip to see the Bruins at TD Garden. And he took home a souvenir thanks to a fellow Weymouth resident.
Waters, who is battling brain cancer for a second time, donned a purple Bruins jersey at the game, which is part of the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.READ MORE: Watch Live @ 11:30: Gov. Baker Update On COVID Vaccines Following Johnson & Johnson Pause
During warmups before the game, fellow Weymouth native Charlie Coyle tossed a puck into the stands where Quinn was sitting with his family.
The Mighty Quinn underwent treatment after he was first diagnosed with a brain tumor just after his third birthday in 2019.
This January during a routine exam, doctors diagnosed Quinn with brain cancer for a second time.MORE NEWS: 'Adrenaline Is Rushing Through You,' 1-800-Got-Junk Workers Save Man Pinned Under Car In Hopkinton
He began six weeks of high-dose radiation five days a week in March. The treatment was set to wrap up this week.