CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna said new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine continues to provide strong protection.
The Cambridge company said the latest information from its phase 3 study of the vaccine, which started last year, shows it is more than 90-percent effective against the virus six months after the second dose.
Moderna is also working on boosters targeting variants of coronavirus.
“The new preclinical data on our variant-specific vaccine candidates give us confidence that we can proactively address emerging variants. Moderna will make as many updates to our COVID-19 vaccine as necessary until the pandemic is under control,” CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement Tuesday,
They've also enrolled 3,000 participants in a study of the vaccine in kids ages 12-to-17. A study of children ages 6 months to 11 years is still looking for candidates.
Moderna’s two-shot vaccine is currently approved for emergency use in the U.S. for anyone age 18 and older.