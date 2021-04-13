BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy ended any and all speculation and debate about where new winger Taylor Hall will fit into the Bruins’ lineup.
On 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Tuesday, Cassidy announced that Hall will skate on David Krejci’s left wing, with Craig Smith playing on the right side. Jake DeBrusk — a left-shot who can play right wing — could also get some run on that second line, too.READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski Wishes A Happy Retirement To '3X Champ Squirrel' Julian Edelman
In drawing up that line, Cassidy keeps intact his top line of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak, widely considered one of — if not the — best lines in all of hockey.
Thing we learned from Bruce Cassidy this morning:READ MORE: The 11 Best Moments Of Julian Edelman's Career
– Taylor Hall will be line mates with Krejci and Smith/or DeBrusk
– Bergy / Pasta / Marchand line returns
– Tuukka most likely returning Thursday
– Swayman gets the start tonight
– McAvoy a game time decision#Bruins
— Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) April 13, 2021
Hall, 29, admitted Monday that he’s lacking confidence at the moment, as he exits an unenviable position in Buffalo. He has just two goals on the year, but he is hopeful — as are the Bruins — that skating alongside an assist wizard like Krejci will jolt alive the offensive skill that made Hall a 39-goal scorer and Hart Trophy winner just three years ago.MORE NEWS: 'You Always Came Through,' Tom Brady Praises Julian Edelman On Retirement
The Bruins sent Anders Bjork and a second-round pick to Buffalo in exchange for Hall and Curtis Lazar.