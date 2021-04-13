Rob Gronkowski Wishes A Happy Retirement To '3X Champ Squirrel' Julian EdelmanTribute are pouring in for Julian Edelman after the Patriots receiver announced his retirement. You just knew that Rob Gronkowski's tribute would be unlike anyone else's.

Taylor Hall Will Skate On David Krejci's Line With BruinsBruins head coach Bruce Cassidy ended any and all speculation and debate about where new winger Taylor Hall will fit into the Bruins' lineup.

The 11 Best Moments Of Julian Edelman's CareerTouchdowns catches, touchdown passes, kick returns and even some defense. Julian Edelman did it all throughout his 12-year career with the Patriots.

'You Always Came Through,' Tom Brady Praises Julian Edelman On RetirementFormer New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had plenty of praise for Julian Edelman after the Patriots receiver announced his retirement Monday.

Julian Edelman For The Hall Of Fame? Here's The One (Winning) ArgumentHere's the thing: The world of sports loves stories. And you'd be hard-pressed to find a better story than Julian Edelman's.