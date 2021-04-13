LEOMINSTER (CBS) — The mayor of Leominster is looking for the “rightful owner” of a sword that may have been stolen decades ago. Mayor Dean Mazzarella posted photos to social media of the ornate sword that he said was sent to his office.
Mazzarella said the sword may have been taken from a Fitchburg home between 1976 and 1980, but he’s not “100% sure” that it was stolen. There’s writing on the blade but a magnifying glass is needed to read it.READ MORE: 'Your Dad Was A Hero,' President Biden Pays Tribute To Slain Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans
He said whoever took the sword is no longer alive.READ MORE: What To Know If You Have Received The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
“Please share this and hopefully we can locate the owner,” he wrote.
Mazzarella said the Fitchburg and Leominster police and historical commissions will be involved in trying to get the sword to its home.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Reports 1,401 New COVID Cases, 7 Additional Deaths