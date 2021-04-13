BOSTON (CBS) — Stephon Gilmore is certainly in an odd spot at the moment.

He’s 30 years old, and he’s coming off a quadriceps injury that ended his season early and required surgery. The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore is due to earn $7 million in 2021, a significant drop from the $13 million he was paid as a base salary a year ago.

For much of the winter, it appeared a trade of the All-Pro cornerback was inevitable. Now that the Patriots have restocked the roster via free agency, the team may want to keep him around. One way or another, though, it seems like a reworked contract will be necessary for Gilmore — either with the Patriots or elsewhere.

For now, though, Gilmore indicated that he’s not particularly concerned with his contract status.

“That stuff will play out as it will. I just try to take it day by day, and that’s all I can do,” Gilmore said Monday while speaking at the opening of a restaurant, according to The Boston Globe. “It’s out of my control. I’m just happy to be a Patriot right now, and see how it goes.”

Clearly, something has to happen soon with Gilmore. But the soft-spoken cornerback seems to be patient with the way things are progressing.

“You’ve got to leave it in their hands. Of course, I know what type of player I am, what type of person I am. I let everything lay on its own,” Gilmore said of his worthiness for a new deal. “I’m taking it day by day, just working out, trying to stay in shape, and go from there.”