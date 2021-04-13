SOMERVILLE (CBS) – State Police have released surveillance photos of a car believed to be involved in a hit and run on McGrath Highway in Somerville Monday night.
Troopers are seeking a white Ford Transit Connect with side windows and a large sunroof. The suspect did not stop after striking the pedestrian and fled the scene towards Cambridge.
The vehicle will likely have damage to the driver side headlight area.
A 72-year-old Somerville man critically injured in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Massachusetts State Police at 781-396-0100.