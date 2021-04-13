BRAINTREE (CBS) – A man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run on Route 93 in Braintree early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 4:25 a.m. on 93 south near exit 6.
Massachusetts State Police did not say why the man was on the highway. They’re trying to get a description of the vehicle that hit him.
Pedestrian fatally struck along 93 South, right after Exit 6. Traffic at a crawl. Working on getting more info. @wbznewsradio pic.twitter.com/uJ8wdou8V1
— James Rojas (@JamesRojasWBZ) April 13, 2021
Two lanes have been shut down for the investigation.