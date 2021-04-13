CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BRAINTREE (CBS) – A man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run on Route 93 in Braintree early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4:25 a.m. on 93 south near exit 6.

Massachusetts State Police did not say why the man was on the highway. They’re trying to get a description of the vehicle that hit him.

Two lanes have been shut down for the investigation.

