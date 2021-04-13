CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — There will be a Red Sox-Twins game in Minneapolis on Tuesday. And two on Wednesday.

Monday’s Red Sox-Twins tilt was postponed due to the unrest in Minnesota following the shooting of Daunte Wright. Players and coaches from both teams were on the field preparing for the game when it was postponed just minutes before the first pitch.

Tuesday’s game is on for 1 p.m. CST as scheduled, and Monday’s game will now be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, the Twins announced Tuesday morning.

Monday’s scheduled starters — Martin Perez for Boston and JA Happ for Minnesota — will will toe the rubber on Tuesday.

The Red Sox are in Minnesota for four games against the Twins. Three of the four games were rescheduled to day games (with the fourth already scheduled as a getaway day game) with the trial of officer Derek Chauvin, charged with murder in the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May, continuing in Minneapolis this week.

