Massachusetts Reports 1,401 New COVID Cases, 7 Additional DeathsAs of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.42%.

9 minutes ago

What To Know If You Have Received The Johnson & Johnson VaccineThe CDC and FDA called for a pause on the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine because some patients developed rare blood clots. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall shares some advice.

18 minutes ago

Mayor Seeks ‘Rightful Owner’ Of Possibly Stolen SwordThe mayor of Leominster is looking for the “rightful owner” of a sword that may have been stolen decades ago. Mayor Dean Mazzarella posted photos to social media of the ornate sword that he said was sent to his office. Katie Johnston reports.

30 minutes ago

Dr. Paul Sax Explains Johnson & Johnson Vaccine PauseDr. Paul Sax, an infectious diseases specialist from Brigham & Women's Hospital, talks about developments with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

3 hours ago

Janey: We Must 'Reimagine' How We Respond To Mental Health Crisis In BostonActing Boston Mayor Kim Janey said her administration is looking to address housing and mental health problems in new ways.

3 hours ago