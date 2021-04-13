BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,401 new confirmed COVID cases and seven additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state has is now 622,662. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,068.READ MORE: 'Your Dad Was A Hero,' President Biden Pays Tribute To Slain Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans
There were 57,829 total new tests reported.READ MORE: What To Know If You Have Received The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.42%.
There are 714 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, which is an increase of 15 since Monday. There are 165 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: Leominster Mayor Seeks 'Rightful Owner' Of Possibly Stolen Sword
There are an estimated 35,857 active cases in Massachusetts.