LEOMINSTER (CBS) — Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk is donating $10,000 to a Leominster skate park in honor of a 19-year-old who was hit and killed by a car in 2015. Tonk Hawk’s foundation the Skatepark Project announced the grant to the Frankie Fortuna Memorial Skatepark on Friday.
Frankie Fortuna Memorial Skatepark co-chair Steven Snay said that's the largest grant the foundation gives out each year.
“We specifically wrote to it as like a Hail Mary,” said Snay. They thought: “‘No way Tony Hawk and his organization — they fund these big projects.'”
Tony Hawk was part of the deciding committee and they ultimately went with the Leominster park because of Frankie's story, Snay said.
Frankie grew up skateboarding at a small skatepark in the city. After his tragic death, his family began the effort of trying to revitalize the park.
The idea has been enthusiastically supported by the community. Snay said the mayor and 100 residents gathered just for the public forum.
A park grant from the state granted brought in $248,000 and another $119,000 came from the city of Leominster.
The park is working with Spohn Ranch to create a wheelchair-friendly design. Assuming that will be done May 1, Spay said a contract will be awarded by July 1 and the park could be completed as soon as September or October.