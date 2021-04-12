Sports Final: Brad Feldman, Charlie Davies Preview 2021 New England RevolutionYou can catch the 2021 New England Revolution on WBZ-TV and TV38, with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies on the call of every game. The duo joins Dan Roche on Sports Final to discuss the partnership and the hype surrounding the upcoming season.

Bruins Trade For Former NHL MVP Taylor HallTaylor Hall is reportedly coming to the Boston Bruins.

Bruins Acquire Defenseman Mike Reilly From Senators For 2022 Third-Round PickBefore trading for former NHL MVP Taylor Hall late Sunday night, the Boston Bruins brought in some help for its blue line in 27-year-old Mike Reilly.

Caps Roll 8-1 In Chara's 1st Game In Front Of Bruins FansFormer Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara played his first game in front of Boston’s fans in the Capitals’ 8-1 victory Sunday night.

Boston Bullies: Celtics' 31-3 Run Ends Nuggets' Win StreakJayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown fueled an amazing 31-3 run that helped the Boston Celtics put the skids on the NBA’s hottest team with a 105-87 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.