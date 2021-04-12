BOSTON (CBS) – Taylor Hall is coming to the Boston Bruins.
Boston acquired the 2018 NHL MVP from the Buffalo Sabres, along with Curtis Lazar, for Anders Bjork and a 2021 second-round pick, the team announced Monday morning. The deal was first reported late Sunday night.
Hall was the top overall pick by Edmonton in the 2010 draft, taken just ahead of Tyler Seguin who went to the Bruins. Hall played six seasons with the Oilers before being traded to the New Jersey Devils in 2016. He spent three-and-a-half seasons there and won the MVP in 2018 before being traded again in the 2019-20 season to Arizona.
A free agent heading into this season, he signed a one-year deal with Buffalo, but only has 2 goals and 17 assists in 37 games for the Sabres.
It’s a low-cost move that could have a big payoff for the Bruins, who are currently in fourth place in the East Division. A change in scenery — and playing alongside David Krejci — could be exactly what the 29-year-old Hall needs to get going this season. Hall is expected to skate on Boston’s second line with Krejci and Craid Smith.
Lazar, a 26-year-old forward, has 5 goals and 4 assists in 33 games this season. A first-round pick by Ottawa (17th overall) in 2013, he has 25 goals and 45 assists over 317 career NHL games.
In a separate trade, the Bruins also picked up defenseman Mike Reilly from the Ottawa Senators for a third-round draft pick.