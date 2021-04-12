WBZ Evening News Update For April 12, 2021Julian Edelman announces he is retiring from the NFL; Manchester, NH police say a suspicious device found near a high school was a hoax; Haverhill schools are still recovering from a ransomware attack last week; Latest forecast.

Tony Hawk's Foundation Donates $10,000 To Skatepark In Leominster That Honors Teen Killed By Hit-And-RunProfessional skateboarder Tony Hawk is donating $10,000 to a Leominster skate park in honor of a 19-year-old who was hit and killed by a car in 2015.

Baker Says RMV Inspection Delay Needs To Be Solved 'By The End Of The Week'Baker said he expects the vehicle inspection system at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to be up and running again "by the end of the week."

Globe: Boston Police Knew About Child Abuse Allegation Against Pat RoseFormer Police Officer Patrick Rose is accused of molesting multiple children.

Ground Turkey Sold At Wegmans, Stop & Shop And Hannaford Linked To Salmonella OutbreakThere's a new USDA alert over ground turkey that may be in your freezer.

