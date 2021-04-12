BOSTON (CBS) – Jordan’s Furniture is bringing back a familiar promotion this baseball season.
If a Red Sox pitcher throws a no-hitter from August 3-October 3, customers who purchased anything from April 14-May 16 will receive their items for free.
The furniture company regularly offer promotions in partnership with the Red Sox. Jordan's gave away over $30 million of free furniture to 25,000 families in 2007 through a promotion when the team won the World Series.
"We are always rooting for the Red Sox! If they pitch a No Hitter this year, we'll give away millions of dollars' worth of furniture and mattresses again. They've done before. They can do it again!" said Eliot Tatelman, president of Jordan's Furniture.
The last Red Sox pitcher to throw a no-hitter was Jon Lester in 2008.