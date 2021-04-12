Patriots Will Reportedly Attend Justin Fields' Second Pro Day This WeekThe New England Patriots are going to take another look at Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields later this week.

J.D. Martinez's 3-Home Run Day Adds To Ridiculous Start To SeasonIt would be nearly impossible to get off to a hotter start this season than what J.D. Martinez has done for the Red Sox.

Sports Final: Brad Feldman, Charlie Davies Preview 2021 New England RevolutionYou can catch the 2021 New England Revolution on WBZ-TV and TV38, with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies on the call of every game. The duo joins Dan Roche on Sports Final to discuss the partnership and the hype surrounding the upcoming season.

Bruins Trade For Former NHL MVP Taylor HallTaylor Hall is now a member of the Boston Bruins.

Bruins Acquire Defenseman Mike Reilly From Senators For 2022 Third-Round PickBefore trading for former NHL MVP Taylor Hall late Sunday night, the Boston Bruins brought in some help for its blue line in 27-year-old Mike Reilly.