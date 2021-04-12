BOSTON (CBS) — A memorial for a 73-year-old grandmother killed over the weekend continues to grow outside her Dorchester home. Delois Brown was hit by a stray bullet while sitting on her front porch Saturday night.
"What we saw over this past weekend is totally unacceptable. It has to be dealt with," said Greater Love Tabernacle Bishop William Dickerson.
He said now is the time to come together to prevent any more senseless violence especially as people start to return to their pre-pandemic routines.
“We’re not going to be sheltering in place forever and when it gets warm people start to act up and do different things and I think that we need to more cognizant of when the warmer weather comes to make sure certain things are in place,” said Bishop Dickerson.
So far this year Boston's had a total of 10 homicides.
“An investment in youth is an investment in violence prevention,” said Ruth Zakarin of the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence.
Zakarin said efforts need to be made to make sure educational, recreational, and job opportunities return for kids.
"I think we have to be really intentional about putting all of those things back into place to support young people in general but particularly young people in the communities that see higher rates of violence," said Zakarin.
No arrests have been made in connection to this weekend’s homicide.