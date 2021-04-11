BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,831 new confirmed COVID cases and eight additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed deaths in the state has is now 619,885. The total number of confirmed cases is now 17,042.
There were 85,910 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.20%.
There are 698 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, which is an increase of 13 since Saturday. There are 172 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 36,466 active cases in Massachusetts.