WALTHAM (CBS) – Parts of Moody Street in Waltham will be shut down to traffic in order to allow for outdoor dining starting in May. After a series of meetings on the topic in recent months, the city voted Friday to reinstitute last year’s road closure.
Moody Street was one of the first places to shut down in 2020 in order to allow restaurants to setup outdoor dining tables right on the street.
Some non-restaurant business owners were against repeating the plan. They argue that closing the road off eliminates parking for their customers.
The Moody Street road closure will be from Pine Street to Maple Street, and will be in effect from May 1 through October 31. One block will remain open for crossover traffic between Walnut Street and Chestnut Street.