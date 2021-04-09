BOSTON (CBS) — The UMass Minutemen may be getting some reinforcements for Saturday night’s NCAA title game. Three of the four players who missed Thursday’s semifinal win over Minnesota Duluth because of COVID-19 protocols are traveling to Pittsburgh in hopes of rejoining the team.
That includes leading goal-scorer Carson Gicewicz and starting goaltender Filip Lindberg, who along with backup goalie Henry Graham, are making the road trip for Saturday night’s championship game against St. Cloud State. All three players, along with forward Jerry Harding, missed Thursday’s semifinal victory over Minnesota Duluth because of “contact tracing protocols,” UMass announced earlier this week.READ MORE: UMass Advances To National Championship Game After Beating Minnesota Duluth In OT In Frozen Four
Gicewicz, Lindberg and Graham will have to produce negative tests Friday and Saturday morning to be able to dress for the national title game. Harding remains out and away from the team.READ MORE: Jeremy Swayman Wins 2nd NHL Start, Bruins Beat Capitals 4-2
Gicewicz led all UMass scorers with 17 goals in 27 games this season. Lindberg was 9-1-4 with a 1.32 goals against average and .946 save percentage in net.
UMass advanced to the title game with a 3-2 overtime win over Minnesota Duluth on Thursday night. Garrett Wait scored the winner in OT, while backup netminder Matt Murray made 36 saves.MORE NEWS: Rodríguez Returns From Year-Long Layoff, Red Sox Beat Orioles 7-3