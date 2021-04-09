Brad Marchand's Shorthanded Assault On The NHL Reaches MilestoneBrad Marchand has proven to be the NHL's most lethal shorthanded threat during his career.

It's Hard Not To Get Excited About Jeremy Swayman's Brilliance In Net For BruinsIt's easy to overreact to the new guy, especially after two games of absolutely stellar play. But when it comes to Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman, it goes beyond what the 22-year-old is doing in net.

UMass' Carson Gicewicz, Filip Lindberg Traveling To Pittsburgh For Saturday's Title GameThe UMass Minutemen may be getting some reinforcements for Saturday night's NCAA title game.

UMass Advances To National Championship Game After Beating Minnesota Duluth In OT In Frozen FourGarrett Wait scored in overtime and short-handed Massachusetts beat two-time defending champion Minnesota Duluth 3-2 on Thursday night in the Frozen Four semifinals.

Jeremy Swayman Wins 2nd NHL Start, Bruins Beat Capitals 4-2Brad Marchand scored a shorthanded goal, Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves to win his second NHL start and the Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Thursday night.