BOSTON (CBS) – Prince Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99, made at least two trips to Boston in his lifetime.
The husband of Queen Elizabeth II came to the city with the queen for a one-day visit on July 11, 1976 as part of the U.S. bicentennial celebration.
They drew crowds and met with Boston Mayor Kevin White, Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis and visited city hall, the Old State House, the Old North Church and the USS Constitution.
Our deepest condolences to the Royal Family on the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. In 1976, His Royal Highness Prince Phillip, and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II visited Boston to celebrate the United States' Bicentennial. @UKinBoston pic.twitter.com/zq9BAM3w1N
— Boston City Archives (@ArchivesBoston) April 9, 2021
The Boston City Archives has the original protocol instructions for the royal visit, even noting Prince Phillip liked lager beer and that the queen and prince also preferred “sherry, gin and tonics.”
He and the queen were married for more than 73 years.
The prince, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, was also in Boston in 1992 for the Tall Ships celebration, where he met with Governor William Weld on the USS Constitution.