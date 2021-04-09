CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth

BOSTON (CBS) – Prince Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99, made at least two trips to Boston in his lifetime.

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II came to the city with the queen for a one-day visit on July 11, 1976 as part of the U.S. bicentennial celebration.

They drew crowds and met with Boston Mayor Kevin White, Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis and visited city hall, the Old State House, the Old North Church and the USS Constitution.

The Boston City Archives has the original protocol instructions for the royal visit, even noting Prince Phillip liked lager beer and that the queen and prince also preferred “sherry, gin and tonics.”

He and the queen were married for more than 73 years.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip wave to the crowd at the Old State House during a visit to Boston, July 11, 1976. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The prince, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, was also in Boston in 1992 for the Tall Ships celebration, where he met with Governor William Weld on the USS Constitution.

CBSBoston.com Staff