“I have to be careful in my own yard right now. I wear a mask even if I’m by myself outside in my yard,” Berger told CBS13 in Sacramento.

She started having breathing problems in January, making it difficult to simply walk. She was just diagnosed with Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis, also known as Bird Fancier’s Disease. It’s an inflammation in the lungs caused by inhaling allergens from bird feathers.

“It’s creating a situation where it will create scar tissue and if I continue to work with these birds, I will need a lung transplant down the road,” said Berger. “It’s pretty devastating. It definitely is breaking my heart. It feels really unreal, like how could this be happening?”