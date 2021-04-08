NEWPORT, R.I. (CBS) – After being forced to cancel last year’s event due to the COVID pandemic, the Newport Folk Festival will return with a different look in 2021.
It will take place as two "unique" 3-day events that will include surprise performances, storytelling, and workshops at Fort Adams State Park.
The first part will be July 23-25, followed by the second half July 26-28.
Organizers said they will be releasing access in phases. Details will be announced in the coming weeks for members, followed by ticket options for non-members.
People are urged not to buy tickets from any site that currently has them posted.