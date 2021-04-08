CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston Fire Department, Boston News

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Firefighters rescued a woman and her dog after they became stuck in the mud Thursday near Constitution Beach in East Boston.

Firefighters rescue a woman from the East Boston mud. (WBZ-TV)

The woman was stuck in the mud nearly up to her waist around 3 p.m. off of Coleridge Street.

Firefighters laid a ladder and long boards on top of the mud and were able to get the woman and dog to safety.

No injuries were reported.

CBSBoston.com Staff