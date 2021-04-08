EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Firefighters rescued a woman and her dog after they became stuck in the mud Thursday near Constitution Beach in East Boston.
The woman was stuck in the mud nearly up to her waist around 3 p.m. off of Coleridge Street.
Camille and her dog Lucy are back on solid ground after they got stuck in the mud on Constitution Beach in East Boston. Firefighters used ladders, longboards to rescue them.#WBZ pic.twitter.com/eiHkCbS2X2
Firefighters laid a ladder and long boards on top of the mud and were able to get the woman and dog to safety.
No injuries were reported.