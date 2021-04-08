BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,938 new confirmed COVID cases and eight additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed deaths in the state has is now 17,022. The total number of confirmed cases is now 613,763.READ MORE: RMV Inspection Sticker Issues Leave Mass. Drivers, Auto Shops Frustrated
There were 112,416 total new tests reported.
READ MORE: Verizon Recalls 2.5 Million Mobile Hotspots Due To Fire, Burn Hazards
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.29%.
There are 735 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday, which is a decrease of 20 since Wednesday. There are 176 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: 'Painting With Fire': Prescribed Burn Helps Preserve Rare Wildlife, Mitigate Drought Conditions
There are an estimated 35,149 active cases in Massachusetts.