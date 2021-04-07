BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will finally get Tristan Thompson back in the lineup Wednesday night against the New York Knicks. The Boston big man has been out the last three weeks while recovering from COVID-19.
The Celtics could have used Thompson in Tuesday night's loss to Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid went off for 35 points against the Celtics, with center Robert Williams fouling out after just 14 minutes of action. He was in foul trouble early in the game, leaving reserve bigs Luke Kornet and Tacko Fall to attempt to slow down Embiid.
Having Thompson back should ease some of the responsibilities bestowed upon Williams. It'll be interesting to see how much Brad Stevens plays Thompson against New York, since he hasn't played in a game since March 14.
Thompson was brought in over the offseason to give Boston some more depth in the frontcourt and a veteran voice in the locker room. He got off to an extremely slow start to the season but had been playing well before being placed in the NBA's Health & Safety Protocol last month. For the year, Thompson has averaged 7.9 points and 8.4 rebounds in 36 games for the Celtics.
While Thompson will be back, the 25-26 Celtics will be without Kemba Walker (left knee injury management) and Evan Fournier (Health & Safety Protocols) against the Knicks.