DURHAM, NH (CBS) – For University of New Hampshire freshman Meredith Mikesell, going home to Connecticut to get her COVID-19 vaccine will take her away from class and her job. “I live three and a half hours away, it’s not really ideal,” Mikesell said..

Mikesell, like many of her fellow students, also plans to stay in New Hampshire for the summer.

“I want to work as much as I can, make as much money to pay for my school,” she said. “So I’d rather be able to do it all in one day close by.”

Last Friday, everyone over the age of 16 became eligible for the vaccine in New Hampshire except out-of-state students.

“So I guess finding that out was kind of a bummer. So I would get one if I could,” said Julia Potzin.

Governor Chris Sununu said the state does not get vaccines for non-residents from the federal government. He also says college student are considered a low risk group.

“Look, if down the road all the residents that want a vaccine have gotten into the system of course we could look at opening it up. Our residents just have to come first,” said Governor Sununu.

State lawmakers are calling on the governor to reconsider following a recent outbreak at a college in Warner.

“This is an issue that really is critical to the safety of all New Hampshire residents, not just the children themselves or the young adults themselves, but to their fellow students to the community of teachers and staff,” said State Senator Tom Sherman.

Students on the UNH campus say there would be a greater sense of relief if everyone was able to get their vaccine.

“I would because even though I’m a New Hampshire resident most of my friends at college aren’t from New Hampshire,” said UNH freshman Greggory Fallon.