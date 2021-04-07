LOWELL (CBS) – A fire tore through a two-family home in Lowell Wednesday afternoon. Smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the building on Durant Street.
Firefighters were pulled out of the building once the roof started to collapse. Only one person was in the building when the fire started and he made it out safely. No injuries have been reported.
"It seemed to start in the second floor, at least that's what we could see," said neighbor Patti Newman. "It was a huge fire event in the attic, in the rafters, and then they think that some of the fire kind of went down into the basement, burning through, but they were able to control it."
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Red Cross is assisting the residents who have been displaced by the fire.