HAVERHILL (CBS) — Second-, third- and fourth-graders in Haverhill will have to wait a little longer to go back to school after a ransomware attack on the school district’s computer system.

The attack forced the school district to cancel school on Thursday, the first day back to school for the district’s second, third and fourth grades.

According to Haverhill Superintendent Margaret Marotta, the district’s IT department was able to shut down the system before there was a large-scale corruption.

“Given that it was to be the first day back to school for grades 2, 3 and 4 we do feel confident that we will be able to offer the level of information and communication needed to welcome hundreds of students back to new teachers and classrooms,” Marotta said in an email to parents and staff.

The shutdown affected the entire computer network, including email, Schoolbrains, Google and Google Meet as well as the schools’ phone systems.

“We know this is heartbreaking for many that were looking forward to a return to something near normal, and we are hopeful that school will resume on Friday, but we are not able to confirm whether or not school will be in session on Friday at this time,” Marotta said.

The day will be treated like a snow day and will be made up at the end of the year.