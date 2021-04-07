BOSTON (CBS) — If you’ve lost a loved one to COVID-19, you can apply to be reimbursed for funeral expenses, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse funeral expenses up to $9,000 for anyone who lost someone to COVID-19 after January 20, 2020.
Households that lost more than one person can receive up to $35,000. Applicants will have to provide paperwork on funeral costs and the cause of death.
Galvin said people can visit his website for information on how to apply.
"So many people have lost loved ones to this pandemic and coping with the loss of a family member is hard enough without needing to worry about the costs of laying that person to rest," Galvin said.
“I encourage anyone who has lost a loved one to COVID-19 to visit my website to learn more about the help that is available to them, even if the funeral has already been paid for.”