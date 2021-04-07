BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,292 new confirmed COVID cases and 21 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed deaths in the state has is now 17,014. The total number of confirmed cases is now 611,825.
There were 118,123 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.46%.
There are 755 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday, which is an increase of 30 since Tuesday. There are 179 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 35,075 active cases in Massachusetts.