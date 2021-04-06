BOSTON (CBS) — Everyone loves throwbacks. There is no debating that fact. And as the New England Revolution get set to take the pitch for the 2021 season, Major League Soccer has a treat for fans young and old.

With the league celebrating its 25th season, MLS announced a retro-inspired line of apparel, fittingly named the “Since ’96” line. It’s in collaboration with Mitchell & Ness and New Era, and these new (old?) threads are something everyone will want to throw on in 2021.

And as one of the founding clubs of the league, New England fans are one of 11 fanbases to get some sweet throwbacks for the new season. The Revolution’s Since ’96 collection features an all-new line of apparel inspired by the club’s iconic 1996 original jersey and inaugural season gear. The full collection includes polos, sublimated mesh jerseys, a windbreaker jacket, as well as hats from New Era. Everything in the Revs’ collection will have a ‘founding club’ embellishment on the garment.

The throwback gear is available now, and fans can grab what they want at the Gillette Stadium ProShop, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and online at MLSstore.com. Just to throw things back a little more, slap bracelets will be available as a gift with purchase at all team stores.

Love the @MLS retro collection coming out at 12pmET today. 🔥💪🏼

Appreciate @AlexiLalas @joemaxmoore letting me on the ‘96 @NERevolution team for a day. pic.twitter.com/is7MisHV2R — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) April 6, 2021

The Revolution kick off the 2021 season on Saturday, April 17 in Chicago against Fire FC, and will then welcome fans back into Gillette Stadium for the home opener on Saturday, April 24 vs. D.C. United.