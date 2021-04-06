CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will look a lot different over Patriots’ Day weekend. The team unveiled new Marathon-themed uniforms on Tuesday, part of the Nike MLB City Connect Series.

The Red Sox are the first of seven MLB teams that will debut City Connect uniforms during the 2021 season. The new unis adopt a yellow and blue color scheme that honors the spirit of Patriots’ Day weekend and the Boston Marathon, and feature “Boston” in a stencil font across the chest, paying tribute to the Boylston Street finish line.

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers, and outfielder Alex Verdugo pose for a portrait as they display 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform.
(Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo displays the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)

The numbers “617” are highlighted on the left sleeve, which is the area code for Boston and Fenway Park. Those digits appear within a racing bib, honoring one of the city’s most iconic annual sports traditions.

The 617 area code patch is displayed on the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)

The Sox will wear these new uniforms on April 17 and 18 when they host the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. The team will continue to wear the white “B Strong jerseys” on Patriots’ Day — Monday, April 19 — which have been worn annually since 2013.

