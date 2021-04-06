Aaron Rodgers Praises 'Jeopardy!' Contestant Who Brought Up Packers' Controversial Field Goal DecisionAaron Rodgers was speechless after seeing the Final Jeopardy response of a contestant during his first day on the job as the guest host of the popular trivia show.

J.D. Martinez Living Up To Offseason Talk With Blistering Start To 2021 SeasonThrough four games of the Red Sox season, there aren't too many positives to find in the 1-3 baseball team. But there are certainly some spots that have shined, despite the circumstances.

ESPN Parts Ways With Paul Pierce After Celtics Legend Posted Inappropriate Instagram Live VideoPaul Pierce's run at ESPN is over.

Baylor Routs Gonzaga For First-Ever NCAA ChampionshipThe Bears ended Gonzaga's bid for a perfect season with a swarming defense and lights out shooting from deep.

Bogaerts Has 4 Of Boston's 16 Hits In 11-2 Win Over RaysThe Boston Red Sox got their first win of the season, 11-2 over the Tampa Bay Rays.