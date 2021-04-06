REVERE (CBS) — Visitors at Revere Beach will soon have to pay for parking. The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation announced there will be rolling lane closures along Revere Beach Boulevard from Eliot Circle to Carey Circle so parking meters can be installed.
Closures began on Monday and will continue from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. until April 23. One lane of traffic will stay open.
Payment at the meters will be required starting on May 1.
Revere Beach was the first public beach in America.