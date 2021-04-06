Baseball Report: Shohei Ohtani Impressive In Two-Way StartThis week's Baseball Report looks at Shohei Ohtani's first two-way start of the season, MLB's decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta and the Mets-Nationals series that didn't happen.

Eduardo Rodriguez To Make Season Debut Thursday Against OriolesThe left arm of Eduardo Rodriguez is alive again and he will make his season debut for the Red Sox on Thursday.

The Masters: Augusta National Is A Private Course With A Public PersonaAugusta National, long-time Masters home, is one of the most recognizable golf courses, though few beyond pros and club members play it.

Alex Cora Rolling Out Different Red Sox Lineup For Fifth Time In Fifth Game Of SeasonA trademark of the offseason for the Red Sox was one word: Versatility. Through five games, this year's team is certainly living up to the billing.

Bruins Have Reportedly Expressed Trade Interest In Devils' Palmieri, KulikovTrade winds are beginning to blow for the Boston Bruins, a team that could use a move or two ahead of next Monday's NHL trade deadline.