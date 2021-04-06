WRENTHAM (CBS) – Three students at King Philip Regional High School ended up in the hospital Tuesday after police said they ate candy that was believed to be marijuana edibles.
Police and ambulances were called to the school after the three started to feel ill, according to Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath.
In a Facebook post he said the students were "not in danger."
"It was decided to have them medically evaluated. Police and school officials are actively investigating this incident. No other students have become ill," the chief said in a statement.
King Philip has students from three towns – Wrentham, Norfolk, and Plainville.