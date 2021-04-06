BOSTON (CBS) – Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey has officially declared she’s in the race for mayor this fall. Janey made the announcement in a video early Tuesday morning and will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. in Roxbury’s Nubian Square which you can watch live on CBSN Boston.

Janey, 55, was the City Council president when she became the first woman and first Black Mayor of Boston last month after Marty Walsh resigned to become Secretary of Labor. Janey is serving out the rest of Walsh’s term this year.

“The work to address the challenges we face from COVID-19 and the racial inequalities that have been inherited from centuries of structural racism will take longer than a few months to change,” she said in a statement Tuesday.

“It is going to take fearless leadership, bold action and a commitment to doing the hard work to make Boston the equitable city our residents want, need and deserve. I am 100% committed to leading this change.”

Janey will be up against at least five other candidates: John Barros, Boston’s former Chief of Economic Development, State Representative Jon Santiago, and city councilors Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu.

Janey grew up in Roxbury, and is a graduate of the Boston and Reading Public Schools, as well as Smith College. She was elected the first woman to represent District 7 in 2017, and was voted president of the council in 2020.