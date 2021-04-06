BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will have their fourth different goalie in net Tuesday night in Philadelphia, with rookie Jeremy Swayman set to make his NHL debut against the Flyers.

With Tukkaa Rask still out with an upper-body injury and Jaroslav Halak added to the COVID list on Monday, Swayman will get his first career start on Tuesday night. Dan Vladar, who got the start for the Bruins in Monday night’s overtime loss to the Flyers in Boston, will serve as Swayman’s backup.

Swayman should have a pretty good idea of what the Flyers have to offer after having a front row seat for Monday night’s game. His debut is coming a lot sooner than the Bruins ever anticipated having the 2017 fourth-round pick in net, but head coach Bruce Cassidy is excited to see what the 22-year-old has against NHL competition.

“You’re going to get your first game sooner or later. So here we are in the middle of a busy week, and he knows he might go right back in there if Tuukka and Jaro aren’t available,” Cassidy said Tuesday morning. “I don’t think he’s thinking too far ahead about that, just thinking about his first save and the next save after that. I think this is every kid’s dreamed about this opportunity and he’s getting his.”

Swayman has been stellar in net for the Providence Bruins, going 8-1-0 with a .933 save percentage and 1.89 goals against average in his nine games in the AHL.

“He’s played well in Providence with the condensed schedule there as well. He’s gotten some good reps, some good game situations, and he’s been up here for practice. Hopefully he’s up to the task,” added Cassidy.

Cassidy hasn’t seen much of Swayman other than highlights that they’ve gotten from Providence, but he’s liked what he has seen.

“Technically, he’s a very sound goaltender. He’s active in there and very competitive,” he said.

Swayman played three years at the University of Maine, and was a Hobey Baker finalist for the Black Bears in 2019-20, going 18-11-5 with a .939 save percentage. We went 46-39-12 with a .927 save percentage in his career at Maine.