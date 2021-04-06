BOSTON (CBS) — Evan Fournier has found his groove with the Celtics. That groove is going to have to wait though, as the guard has been ruled out for Tuesday night’s important matchup with the 76ers due to Health & Safety Protocols.
Fournier now joins big man Tristan Thompson as Celtics players who are out because of those protocols. Thompson hasn’t played since March 14 as he deals with COVID-19, though at this point, he’s in the phase of getting his wind back. The center has been spotted on the Boston bench as of late, so a return shouldn’t be too far off.
It’s unclear how long Fournier will be out for, but his absence is a blow to Boston. Fournier has come on strong the last two games, scoring 40 points off 13-for-21 shooting in wins over the Rockets and the Hornets. Losing him Tuesday night means Boston will be down one of its best bench scorers against one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.
Fournier wasn’t able to debut for the Celtics immediately after being acquired from the Orlando Magic on deadline day because of a false-positive test upon his arrival in Boston.