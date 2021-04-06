Eduardo Rodriguez To Make Season Debut With Start Against Orioles On ThursdayThe left arm of Eduardo Rodriguez is alive again and he will make his season debut for the Red Sox on Thursday.

Alex Cora Rolling Out Different Red Sox Lineup For Fifth Time In Fifth Game Of SeasonA trademark of the offseason for the Red Sox was one word: Versatility. Through five games, this year's team is certainly living up to the billing.

The Masters: Augusta National Is A Private Course With A Public PersonaAugusta National, long-time Masters home, is one of the most recognizable golf courses, though few beyond pros and club members play it.

Bruins Have Reportedly Expressed Trade Interest In Devils' Palmieri, KulikovTrade winds are beginning to blow for the Boston Bruins, a team that could use a move or two ahead of next Monday's NHL trade deadline.

Jeremy Swayman Will Make NHL Debut For Bruins Tuesday Night Vs. FlyersThe Bruins will have their fourth different goalie in net Tuesday night in Philadelphia, with rookie Jeremy Swayman set to make his NHL debut against the Flyers.