BOSTON (CBS) — The left arm of Eduardo Rodriguez is alive again and he will make his season debut for the Red Sox on Thursday, Boston manager Alex Cora announced Tuesday.
Rodriguez was announced as Boston’s Opening Day starter this season, but had to be scratched a few weeks ago after he experienced a “dead arm” in his final start of the spring. He threw a simulated game in Worcester earlier this week, and has been given the all clear to return to the mound for Boston on Thursday when the Red Sox begin a three-game series with the Orioles in Baltimore.
Boston’s ace heading into the season, Rodriguez hasn’t pitched in a Major League game in nearly two years after missing all of 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. The lefty had a career-year in 2019, going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 1.328 WHIP over 34 starts.