EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – A World War II veteran, who recently beat COVID-19, received a special honor Tuesday. East Bridgewater celebrated 95-year-old James Ingargiola for his bravery.
The U.S. Marine and longtime East Bridgewater resident was diagnosed with coronavirus back in February. He was released from the hospital about two weeks ago fully recovered.
He has overcome many obstacles in his life, as he's beat not only the coronavirus, but lung cancer and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma as well.
Ingargiola talked about his mindset when it comes to fighting illness. "You got to fight it. If you have that dreaded disease, fight," Ingargiola said. "You can live through it. Not everybody's going to, but it can happen."
During World War II, Ingargiola was aboard a ship where he was able to watch the U.S. flag raising on Iwo Jima.