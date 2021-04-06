BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,566 new confirmed COVID cases and 12 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 609,533 while the total number of deaths is 16,993.
There were 61,251 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.5%.
There are 725 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, which is an increase of 18 since Monday.
There are an estimated 34,652 active cases in Massachusetts.