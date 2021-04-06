BOSOTN (CBS) – The newly named Boston Harbor City Cruises is getting ready to embark on a new season. Tours are already booking fast, but if you’re planning to take a cruise, be prepared to see some changes.
“We’re already starting to see tourism come back, people are fed up with being in the house, they’re, they’re dying to back out on the water,” said Bob Lawler, General Manager of Boston Harbor City Cruises.READ MORE: Framingham Dog Missing For 5 Years Now 'Safe And Warm' After Being Reunited With Owner
The company is excited to be back open for business after a rough 2020.
“We’ve had to furlough employees, we’ve had to lay off employees, and we’ve struggled to get back going, but here in 2021 it’s all positive,” Lawler said.READ MORE: East Bridgewater Honors WWII Veteran Who Beat COVID-19
COVID-19 precautions are in place this year including masks, reduced capacity and restricted seating. Each vessel will be cleaned completely before and after each cruise.
Even with the restrictions, Lawler is optimistic about the future. “So far, the numbers have been so good. We’ve been selling out whale watches on the weekends. We had a fantastic Easter cruise this past weekend, and we’re excited, we’re excited to get back to full capacity,” Lawler said.MORE NEWS: Sen. Markey, Rep. Trahan Among Lawmakers Questioning Mark Zuckerberg About Instagram For Kids
Lawler also said the company is back in the wedding business where the ceremony and party can remain mostly outdoors. Right now, Boston Harbor City Cruises is hiring to staff its more than 40 vessels.