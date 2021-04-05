BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady finally got his chance to go to Disney World to celebrate his Super Bowl LV victory. The Buccaneers quarterback spent his Monday in a galaxy far, far way, experiencing Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Brady was able to yell out “I’m going to Disney World!” back in February when he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but his visit to the most magical place on earth was put on hold until this past weekend. (Tampa tight end Rob Gronkowski, who also shouted out that famous post-Super Bowl phrase with Brady, made his visit earlier this offseason.)

Brady spent his Easter weekend at Disney, and on Monday, enjoyed the sights, sounds and experiences of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for the first time. The seven-time Super Bowl champ channeled his inner-Jedi by building his own lightsaber and drinking some blue and green milk. He also went for a ride on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, in addition to taking a few pictures with famous Star Wars characters.

Super Bowl winners visiting Disney has been a tradition since 1987, when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first appeared in the Disney commercial and visited Walt Disney World Resort following his team’s Super Bowl victory. Brady has been a few times himself, given all those rings he won in New England, and most recently paid a visit along with Patriots receiver Julian Edelman in 2019.