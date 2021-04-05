ATHOL (CBS) — The Athol Royalston Regional School District canceled all classes on Monday. One hundred of the district’s teachers received the second COVID-19 vaccine shot on Saturday, Superintendent Darcy Fernandes explained in the announcement Sunday night.
“This evening we have received many calls from staff and teachers not feeling well. Due to the number of people who will be out the district will need to close school tomorrow,” she said.
The day will be made up at the end of the school year in June.