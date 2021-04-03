NORTH ADAMS (CBS) – Police Officer William “Billy” Evans’ death on Friday has sparked new security concerns at the Capitol building. On Friday, the father of two was killed and another officer was injured when a blue Sedan plowed into them, hitting the deployable gate at the entrance of the Capitol.

He is being remembered first as a great father and a genuine person with deep ties to Massachusetts. Outside of the Massachusetts State House, the American flag flies at half-staff in his honor.

Evans knew very early on he wanted to be a police officer.

“It was a dream of his in college,” said Jason LaForest, a friend and a member of North Adams City Council. “He had a passion for law enforcement and he had a passion specifically being a police officer for the Capital Police.”

Evans’ college roommate and former professor called him a likable guy with an upbeat spirit.

“Billy was just, he was an amazing father, first and foremost,” said his college roommate Matt Derry.

“He was a very outgoing, young guy. He was a good student,” said College Professor Jack Claffey. “And he was well liked by his classmates. He was very active at Western New England.”

Police say the driver in Friday’s deadly attack got out of the car with a knife. They say 25-year-old Noah Greene attacked officers, stabbing one in the face. Capitol Police shot Greene, who later died at the hospital.

The National Guard patrolled the area the day after the deadly rampage. Congress is now debating how to make the Capitol safer.

“I think we’ll be reviewing everything at this point, including the fencing. And the big concern I know for a lot of people are these kind of lone wolf attacks,” said Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio.

Evans’ friends say he died in the line of duty, doing what he loved.

“He carried his badge proudly. He spoke of his service proudly,” said LaForest. “He died a hero’s death, but he really just wanted to serve his country.”

The Massachusetts State Police say there are no credible threats to the State House in Boston.