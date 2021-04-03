BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s two municipal golf courses are officially open for the 2021 season.
Acting Mayor Kim Janey made the announcement on Friday that the city would reopen William J. Devine Golf Course in Dorchester and the George Wright Golf Course in Hyde Park.
Under current public health guidelines, the city says the pro shop, restaurant, and bathrooms will be open. Tee times will be required in advance, and masks are required unless you are seated at a table eating. All guests must observe distancing guidelines of six feet.
The 18-hole, par 70 George Wright Golf Course will be open seven days a week through November.
The William J. Devine Golf Course is the second-oldest public golf course in America and is part of the Emerald Necklace. It is open year-round, when weather permits.