BOSTON (CBS) – Looking for a change of pace this weekend? This week’s To Do List has a few options that may not have been on your radar.
AXE THROWING
It’s a memorable activity to try with friends, and something you’ve probably never done before – axe throwing. Revolution Axe in Everett is open Thursdays through Sundays. A small group session for up to four people lasts one hour and costs $30 per person. Sound intimidating? Don’t worry. On-site coaches can help you master your throw.
https://www.revolutionaxe.com/why-axe-throwing
When: Thurs 4:30-10:30pm, Fri & Sat 1-10:30pm, Sun 1:30-8pm
Where: 73 Norman Street, Everett
Cost: 1-4 throwers $30/person, 4-6 throwers $40/person for 1.5 hours
JAZZ CELEBRATION
The next two weekends, check out a free outdoor installation Nubian Nights: The Sights and Sounds of Jazz in Roxbury. The multi-media experience features artwork, music, and light projections on local businesses as a way of celebrating Roxbury’s rich history of jazz music.
http://roxburyculturaldistrict.com
When: April 2-4 and April 9-11, 7-10pm
Where: Bruce Bolling Municipal Building, Roxbury
Cost: Free
LIVE COMEDY
The Giggles Pavilion in Saugus is back, bringing comedians and laughter to a heated outdoor tent. On weekends through April, choose from a lineup of shows featuring comedians like Dave Russo and Corey Rodrigues. Tickets start at $25.
https://www.princerestaurant.com/giggles-events/
When: Schedule
Where: 517 Broadway, Saugus
Cost: Tickets start at $25